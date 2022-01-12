Two new COVID-19 testing sites to open in Winnipeg

Manitoba is opening two additional COVID-19 testing sites in Winnipeg.

The new sites, which were announced in the province’s COVID-19 bulletin on Wednesday, include a drive-thru site at 1300 Redonda Street that is open Wednesday, and a site at 820 Taylor Avenue will open Thursday.

The Redonda Street location is offering PCR tests to only those eligible for one, and non-eligible people will be turned away. Those who are at higher risk of severe illness, as well as some groups who have tested positive on a rapid antigen test , are still eligible for PCR tests. Information on testing eligibility can be found here.

The Taylor Avenue location will offer rapid antigen test pickup by appointment only, and appointments can be booked beginning today. Information on booking an appointment can be found online.

The province said only people who are symptomatic or advised by public health should visit a COVID-19 testing site and rapid antigen tests will continue to be used for the majority of people visiting a testing site.