Winnipeg police are investigating after a car and a motorcycle collided, sending two people to hospital Sunday.

Emergency crews responded to the collision at the intersection of St. Vital Road and Dunkirk Drive at about 2:30 p.m.

The driver of the motorcycle, a man in his 30s, was taken to hospital in critical condition, but was upgraded to stable condition.

The driver of the car, a woman in her 50s, was taken to hospital in critical condition but has since been updated to stable condition.

Investigators are asking people who may have seen what happened to contact the traffic division at 204-986-7085 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).