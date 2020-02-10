WINNIPEG -- Two men are facing long lists of charges after a home in Petersfield was broken into at gunpoint.

RCMP alleged the two men who have been arrested are linked to a series of other residential break-ins in the St. Andrews area. RCMP said a home was broken into on Jan. 23 in St. Andrews, and another was broken into on Feb. 8 in Petersfield.

CTV News previously reported that a homeowner told RCMP she was home on Saturday when her front door was forced open by two people, one of whom had a firearm.

RCMP said the two suspects escaped on snowmobiles. The investigation led officers to a home along Highway 8, where Selkirk and Gimli RCMP took three people into custody; two men and a woman.

RCMP said the firearm used in the break-in was modified to shoot a .22 bullet and was loaded when officers seized the weapon.

On Sunday, RCMP charged Trevor Kyle Klatt, 43, of Winnipeg with:

Possession of a firearm/prohibited weapon when knowing possession unauthorized

Weapons possession contrary to order and fail to surrender authorization

Careless use of a firearm

Three counts of breaking, entering and committing

Two counts of breaking and entering with intent

Personating a peace officer

Operation while prohibited

Theft of other motor vehicle

Using firearm in the commission of an offence

Pointing a firearm

Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose

David J. Watts, 23, of Winnipeg was also charged with:

Three counts of breaking, entering and committing

Two counts of breaking and entering with intent

Operation while prohibited

Theft of other motor vehicle

Personating a peace officer

The charges against them have not been tested in court.

RCMP said both men have been remanded in custody and were scheduled to appear in court on Monday. The woman was not charged and has been released.

RCMP continues to investigate.