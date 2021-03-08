WINNIPEG -- The union representing some Manitoba Hydro workers has served the Crown corporation with a 48-hour strike notice.

According to a statement on the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 2034 website from March 7, the union gave Manitoba Hydro the required two-day notice of IBEW’s intent to engage its members who work at Hydro, in strike action.

“In keeping with previous practice, IBEW is willing to provide a minimum of two hours’ notice for site specific strike action, and to perform any duties necessary for safe operations during said two-hour period,” the notice said.

The union noted that this notice doesn’t take its members out, but rather shows the Crown corporation that the union has fulfilled the necessary legal requirements to call a strike.

IBEW added that it also warns Manitoba Hydro that if a strike becomes necessary, it will only get two hours notice before the labour action commences.

“Hydro is now aware that it will have just a very short window in which to prepare for the impact that any strike action might generate,” the union said in a statement, adding that it will provide any further developments as soon as it can.

CTV News Winnipeg has reached out to Manitoba Hydro and IBEW for more information.

