WINNIPEG -- The University of Winnipeg is the latest post-secondary institution in Manitoba to mandate masks to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

The university announced Wednesday that masks will be required on campus when the fall term starts Sept. 8.

"Faculty, staff, and students will be expected to wear masks when occupying indoor public spaces — including classrooms, labs, study areas, washrooms, lobbies, hallways, and student residence common areas," the university said in a statement.

"Masks are not mandatory in individual office spaces, except when physical distancing is not possible."

The U of W previously said it would be recommending masks for students, but did not make them mandatory.

The university will provide two cloth reusable masks for instructors, staff and students who are on campus.

While the majority of classes will be held remotely, some will take place in person.

Other post-secondary institutions in Manitoba have announced mandatory mask policies.

The University of Manitoba, Red River College and Brandon University have all mandated masks on campus for students and staff.

Assiniboine Community College said earlier in August that campuses are "mask expected" environments.