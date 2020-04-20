WINNIPEG -- The plan to allow residential development at the old football stadium site and the Polo Park area has mixed views among councillors.

The property and development committee was deadlocked on the matter in a two-two vote, sending the file to the mayor’s executive policy committee with no recommendation.

A lower committee voted in favour of the project, going against the advice of the city’s administration.

The Winnipeg Airports Authority has concerns development could lead to more noise complaints and hinder the airport’s 24-hour operations.

The committee also heard commercial permits are down 20 to 25 per cent, with residential permits down 13 to 15 per cent because of COVID-19.