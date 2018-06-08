In the nine years Shannon Bazilewich and her family have lived in Waverley West, the suburb has continued to grow.

"It's really coming together as a community,” said Bazilewich

She said it's got everything you'd want.

"We love the forest, the walking trails, the parks the lakes things like that,” said Bazilewich

But one key amenity is missing, a fire station.

Now an idea being floated at Winnipeg City Hall could change that, if people living in the newer neighbourhood are willing to share.

"Why does everyone have to build a new fire hall in the same area?” said St. Norbert Councillor Janice Lukes.

Area city councllor Janice Lukes has been in talks with the RM of MacDonald next door. Lukes wants to know if the city could build a fire station for both the RM and Waverley West. Lukes says building costs and services could be shared between both communities. The councilor says she's discussing this with Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Chief John Lane.

"Chief Lane is open to anything that will help save the taxpayer dollar so we've been discussing it," said Lukes.

Chief Lane told CTV News while the talks to date have been simply conceptual, the proposal is plausible.

"There's a real onus on all municipal governments to look to ways to offer services as efficiently as possible," said Lane.

The United Fire Fighters of Winnipeg is lobbying for a new station. Union President Alex Forrest supports the shared model.

"We just see this as a win-win solution and hope they can move this forward as quick as possible," said Forrest.

He said response times for Waverley West are below standards.

"These individuals who pay very high taxes do not have the same quality of fire, emergency medical response that other areas of the city has," said Forrest.

Shannon Bazilewich said she'd be willing to partner with her neighbours if it meant an emergency services solution was on the way.

"Well it's very scary especially with my two little kids in the house you know I can’t imagine what we'd do if we have a fire in the house,” said Bazilewich.

A report on response times is in draft form at City Hall and could be released soon. Chief Lane said the study will discuss future developments.