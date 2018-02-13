

CTV Winnipeg





Friends, family and fans cheered on Winnipeg-native Kaitlyn Lawes at the St. Vital Curling Club on Tuesday morning as she took home a gold medal at Pyeongchang 2018.

Lawes and teammate John Morris beat Switzerland 10-3 for the first-ever gold medal in mixed doubles curling.

Around 40 people dressed in Canada’s colours gathered at Lawes’ home curling rink to watch the match.

“It has been a golden morning here at the St. Vital Curling Club for sure,” said Pam Kok, the club’s president.

“We are so ecstatic. We had a great turnout. I’m just so thrilled. I couldn’t be more thrilled for Johnny and Kaitlyn. They did amazing. They had a fantastic week of curling.”

This is Lawes’ second consecutive gold medal. She won her first at Sochi in 2014 with Team Jennifer Jones.

Morris, who was born in Winnipeg, but grew up in Ottawa, has also won gold before. He won for men’s curling in 2010 in Vancouver.

But for Lawes’ family, the win is just as special as the first.

“I just started tearing up,” said Crystal Hurd, Lawes’ sister-in-law.

“It’s just so amazing knowing that her dream has been actualized for a second time. It’s making me emotional just thinking about it.”