'We're finding it challenging': Local brewery concerned about selection options at Liquor Marts

A craft beverage company feels Manitoba's Liquor Marts need to boost the number of local drinks on their shelves. However, Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries (MBLL) said craft labels get significant showing inside Liquor Marts with more than 500 local products on offer.

Farmery Estate has a new drink for sale, 12 packs of hard iced tea that contains Canadian honey.

"We have a warehouse full of this product," said Chris Warwaruk, the co-owner of Farmery.

He said the warehouse is full because less than a quarter of Manitoba Liquor Marts carry the packs.

"It's impacting our ability to recoup our investment into this new beverage form."

He said he has challenges getting other drinks in all government-run stores and believes there are too many brand names on the shelves, favoured over local choices.

"To have 11, 12 iced tea 12 packs from out of province and not have room for one local produced product, I think there is room to improve that."

Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries said with very few exceptions, the Crown corporation allows all local products like beer, coolers and spirits to be offered for sale. It is then up to individual stores to decide what hits their shelves.

MBLL said it does prioritize local craft producers with entire sections dedicated to their drinks and more than 500 different options for sale.

"Out of every two beers that we offer is local. There's a significant amount of support there from Enjoy Manitoba, which you will see in-store and online," said Paul Rogers, the manager of programming and experience for MBLL.

However, space can be limited depending on store size, and products will be carried based on popularity.

"Each Liquor Mart will determine their own assortment based on their sales, their size, geographics and demographics."

Parris Filbert from Bookstore Brewing said he's had some beers that were slow sellers at one Liquor Mart, so he moved them to Grant Park.

"If all my beers were at every store, there'd be stores where beers wouldn't move at all," he said.

Still, Warwaruk asked how they can prove something can be a hot seller if it's not on the shelf.

"We're finding it challenging to make sure the consumers have easy access to that product in the stores," said Warwaruk.