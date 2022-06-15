'We're just trying to control it': Manitoba community rushing to protect homes from surging floodwaters

The community of MacGregor, which is about 12 kilometres east of Austin, is building a dike on the west side of town to control floodwaters rushing towards it from its neighbour. The community of MacGregor, which is about 12 kilometres east of Austin, is building a dike on the west side of town to control floodwaters rushing towards it from its neighbour.

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island