WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba government is reminding residents to set their clocks forward this coming weekend for daylight saving time.

Daylight saving time takes effect in the early morning hours on March 14, 2021. The official time change takes place at 2 a.m., at which point clocks should be set ahead to 3 a.m.

Though this means Manitobans will lose an hour of sleep, it also means it will start to stay lighter outside in the evenings.

The province noted that under The Official Time Act, daylight saving time starts on the second Sunday in March and continues until the first Sunday in November.

AN END TO DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME?

The debate to put an end to daylight saving time has been a hot topic in many parts of Canada over the last year few years, with some places getting rid of the time change all together.

Last year, residents of the Yukon changed their clocks for the last time, as the government decided the territory would no longer participate in seasonal time changes.

- With files from CTV’s Jackie Dunham.