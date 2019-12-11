WINNIPEG -- A local company is stepping up to help fight climate.

Telpay, an electronic payment company, formally announced its donation of $250,000 towards Mayor Briam Bowman’s Million Tree Challenge.

“After seeing the impact of early winter storms on our tree canopy, we chose to increase our efforts behind the Million Tree Challenge,” said Telpay founder William H. Loewen.

Telpay is challenging other businesses and community members to join the cause.

The company says its electronic system has already eliminated paper to the equivalent of an 80,000 tree forest.