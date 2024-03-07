Which Manitoba community saw the most snow Wednesday

A fast and furious low-pressure system moved in and out of southern Manitoba Wednesday, blanketing regions in heavy snow, and shutting down highways and schools in the process.

Seemingly, the heftiest helping came in the Manitoba community of Miami, which is about 30 kilometres northwest of Morden. According to Environment and Climate Change Canada, nearly 18 centimetres of snow fell in that region overnight Wednesday.

Meantime, about 16 centimetres were recorded at the Brandon Municipal Airport.

Winnipeg followed closely, with about 15 centimetres reported in St. James and 11 centimetres in Old St. Vital.

Snow falls near the Manitoba Legislature on March 6, 2024 (Scott Andersson/CTV News Winnipeg)

Argyle got a healthy dose as well with 15 centimetres, while Morden reported about 12.

Virden reported 11 centimetres, Pinawa was not far off with 9 centimetres, and Steinbach reported about 7 centimetres.

The system triggered multiple highway closures across the province, as well as school closures at southern Manitoba divisions.

While light snow is expected to continue off and on Thursday morning for much of southern Manitoba, the region will likely get a break from flurries for the rest of the week.

A sleeping deer takes shelter in Birtle, Man. on March 7, 2024 after heavy snowfall in the region. (Rachel E. Wright)