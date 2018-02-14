Featured
White Chocolate Lava Cake Recipe From Prairie 360
CTV Winnipeg
Published Wednesday, February 14, 2018 9:53AM CST
Ingredients
- White Chocolate Chopped | 1 ¼ Cups
- Butter | 4 TBSP
- Sugar | 2 TBSP
- Eggs (Large) | 4
- Flour All Purpose | ¼ Cups
- Salt | ¼ Tsp
Directions
- In the bowl of a stand mixer, beat butter and sugar until creamy. Add eggs, and beat on High until fluffy. Add flour and salt, and stir until just blended. Stir in melted chocolate.
- Grease Ramekins and then divide batter among the 4 ramekins. Bake in the oven for 8-10 minutes or until the outside is just set and center still jiggles. Remove from oven, and set aside 3 minutes to cool slightly.
- Place a plate over each ramekin. Flip upside down, and tap the ramekins to release the cakes. Remove ramekins, sprinkle powdered sugar over each cake, and serve immediately.