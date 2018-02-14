Ingredients

  • White Chocolate Chopped | 1 ¼ Cups
  • Butter | 4 TBSP
  • Sugar | 2 TBSP
  • Eggs (Large) | 4
  • Flour All Purpose | ¼ Cups
  • Salt | ¼ Tsp

Directions

  1. In the bowl of a stand mixer, beat butter and sugar until creamy. Add eggs, and beat on High until fluffy. Add flour and salt, and stir until just blended. Stir in melted chocolate.
  2. Grease Ramekins and then divide batter among the 4 ramekins. Bake in the oven for 8-10 minutes or until the outside is just set and center still jiggles. Remove from oven, and set aside 3 minutes to cool slightly.
  3. Place a plate over each ramekin. Flip upside down, and tap the ramekins to release the cakes. Remove ramekins, sprinkle powdered sugar over each cake, and serve immediately.