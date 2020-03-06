WINNIPEG -- Pasta was on everyone’s mind at Darwin School on Thursday, but it had nothing to do with lunch, as students from Kindergarten to Grade 8 built bridges out of spaghetti.

Over 1,000 students from around Manitoba tested their crafting skills during the 25th annual Spaghetti Bridge Competition,

The event is part of the provincial Engineering and Geoscience Week, and the competition is designed to engage students in an engineering project and inspire the next generation of engineers.

Darwin school represents the first time an entire school participated.

"All week we’ve gone to different schools to break spaghetti bridges the students have pre-built to bring and we do this to promote engineering as a profession, and it’s a lot of fun,” said Tristen Gitzel, the volunteer community chair for engineering week.

The event took place throughout the week and continues at Kildonan Place on Saturday.

A donation of $1 per kilogram of weight bore by the bridges will be made to Winnipeg Harvest.