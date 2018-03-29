

The Canadian Press





An environmental group is calling for a ban on all industrial activities in Manitoba's provincial parks.

The Wilderness Committee is making the call after it says it discovered extensive new mineral exploration destruction in Nopiming Provincial Park, about 200 kilometres east of Winnipeg.

Wilderness and Water Campaigner Eric Reder says in a statement that two new projects have been quietly approved near Cat Lake, resulting in new roads and clearing in intact forests in an area that's protected for recovering moose populations.

Reder says it's not clear if any environmental assessment was done before the destruction was permitted -- adding it's Manitoba's shame that it's one of the only jurisdictions in the world where parks aren't protected.