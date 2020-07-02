WINNIPEG -- More than 100 windows were broken and dozens of computers were destroyed at a high school in Cranberry Portage.

RCMP were called to the school on Monday just after 3:30 a.m. for a disturbance. When officers arrived on scene, they noticed 105 windows had been smashed, and the computer lab had been broken into. Police said 42 computers were destroyed.

The damage is estimated to be $200,000.

On Tuesday, police said a 27-year-old man from Cranberry Portage was arrested and will be facing charges of break and enter, as well as mischief over $5,000.

The charges have not been tested in court.

Cranberry Portage is located approximately 725 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg, near the Manitoba-Saskatchewan border.