Winnipeg breaks ground on CentrePort South project, work to start in 2025

Ground was officially broken on the CentrePort South project Friday and construction is set to get underway in 2025.

The expansion project is set to create hundreds of jobs and bring in almost $80 million every year in tax revenue for the city.

"We're committed to making CentrePort South a thriving hub for growth and innovation by streamlining processes and investing in supporting infrastructure, like the Chief Peguis Trail extension and Route 90 renewal," said Mayor Scott Gillingham in a news release.

CentrePort South is 1,800 acres – the project will take up 500 acres, while another 1,100 is there for industrial development.

There will also be a new industrial park on the Winnipeg Airports Authority campus.

As part of the groundbreaking Friday, the city announced tenders have been issued for water and waste services, and a development team has been created to have construction work sped up.

"By incentivizing housing developments, investing in low-carbon industries, we are giving the next generation of workers more opportunities to build a career and raise a family here in Manitoba," said Lisa Naylor, the Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure.

The city said work is scheduled to begin on multiple projects in the area in 2025 and there is already interest in development opportunities.