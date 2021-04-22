WINNIPEG -- A Winnipeg carpenter is working to let some felines have fun in the outdoors.

Marissa Lajeunesse, also known as The Winnipeg Cat Carpenter, has been a carpenter for years and loves cats and decided to combine the two passions.

"It sounds silly. Everyone is like 'What do you do? You build things for cats?' and I said, 'Yeah, that’s what I do – I build things for cats,'" Lajeunesse said. "That is all I want to do."

Lajeunesse specifically builds 'catios' – patios for cats.

"I built one for myself, and I right away realized that other people would want them here in Winnipeg," Lajeunesse said. "When I looked online, there was nobody doing it that you could find."

Lajeunesse said the catios range in size and price and can be customized to fit specific spaces.

"To build things and to see the smiles on not only the house owner's and the pet owner's face, but their cats," Lajeunesse said.

"(The cats) are usually a little skeptical at first, and then they right away lay down and they are excited and they are jumping all over the place."