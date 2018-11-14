A Winnipeg city councillor wants to see better breaks for parents taking transit, suggesting fares be free for children between age six and eleven.

St. Boniface Matt Allard will put the resolution before the Riel community committee on Nov. 19. Currently in Winnipeg children five and under ride for free when accompanied by a fare-paying adult.

Speaking with CTV News, Allard pointed to other Canadian cities that have already introduced similar policies.

In Toronto, children 12 and under ride for free on Toronto Transit Commission routes. That policy has been in place since March of 2015.

This June, the City of Edmonton introduced a policy where children 12 and under can ride for free with a fare paying adult.

Allard campaigned on the idea this fall and said he heard concerns from Winnipeggers about the added cost and hassle of paying for children on transit.

“It’s a barrier for many parents getting their kids on the bus,” said Allard.

Allard said there’s potential for Winnipeggers to move away from “car culture” with more incentive for them to use transit, while adding it could lead to new riders and subsequently new fare revenue.

“Those parents might be choosing to ride the bus, where they might have picked a cab, or they might have chosen to drive or take another mode of transportation,” said Allard.

The idea was welcomed by a number of transit riders, including Bea Clark who takes her two-year-old son everywhere on the bus. Clark told CTV News the mode of transportation runs in the family.

“I grew up on the bus too. My mom was taking me from work to day care, same thing. And I just learned it by doing it,” said Clark.

Clark said she hoped that more children taking transit could lead to more people using the system as adults.

“If we get rid of car culture then we’ll all be using transit. It’d be way better for the environment,” said Clark.

If the resolution passes it will next go before a standing policy committee. Allard is hoping the idea can be considered as part of the 2019 budget process.