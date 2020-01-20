WINNNIPEG -- One Winnipeg driver's morning commute took a turn for the worse, after driving into a large construction hole.

The incident happened along Harrow Street and Taylor Avenue shortly before 10:30 a.m. Monday.

The city said a vehicle went into the hole, while crews were working on a combined sewer relief.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service responded and no injuries were reported.

A photo submitted to CTV News shows the car sticking out vertically from a hole in the ground as a worker stands by taking in the odd scene.