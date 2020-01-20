Winnipeg driver's commute gone wrong
Published Monday, January 20, 2020 12:16PM CST Last Updated Monday, January 20, 2020 2:39PM CST
A photo shows a vehicle that fell into a construction hole in Winnipeg on Jan. 20, 2020. (Submitted: Roger Poisson)
WINNNIPEG -- One Winnipeg driver's morning commute took a turn for the worse, after driving into a large construction hole.
The incident happened along Harrow Street and Taylor Avenue shortly before 10:30 a.m. Monday.
The city said a vehicle went into the hole, while crews were working on a combined sewer relief.
The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service responded and no injuries were reported.
A photo submitted to CTV News shows the car sticking out vertically from a hole in the ground as a worker stands by taking in the odd scene.
