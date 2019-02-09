

CTV Winnipeg





UPDATE: Manitoba Hydro says it expects power will be restored in Southdale by 5:30 p.m.

EARLIER: A Winnipeg family says they’re thrilled Manitoba Public Insurance has had a change of heart about a licence plate honouring children touched by cancer.

Suzanne and Marco Suzio started a charity called Madox’s Warriors after their 9-year-old son died from a brain tumor in 2014.

They pitched the idea for a childhood cancer awareness licence plate in 2014.

The Suzio's thought they wouldn’t have a problem selling 1,000 plates in three years, an objective set out by MPI, but their request was rejected out of concern it wouldn’t sell.

READ MORE: Cancer-awareness plate idea rejected by MPI

Then on Friday, Madox’s Warriors took to Facebook to announce MPI had changed its tune.

“We are completely shocked they changed their minds but thrilled they did,” read the post.

“Why are these plates important for us and other childhood cancer families? It represents our childrens fight. It represents support and hope. It promotes awareness. But mostly, it honours our children fighting or who have fought.”

A spokesperson with MPI confirmed to CTV News on Saturday the submission for the license plate had been approved.

A date for when the plates will be available has not been set.