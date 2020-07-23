WINNIPEG -- For the first time since training camp started for the Winnipeg Jets, defenseman Anthony Bitetto joined the team for practice.

After the practice he confirmed why he was missing, it was because of COVID-19.

"I tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. I had to quarantine. I was actually at my summer place where I spend summer. Basically, I had very mild symptoms. Had shortness of breath, but otherwise, there wasn't very much to it for me," said Bitetto.

He confirmed that he tested positive for the virus on June 24 and after self-isolating for 14 days at home, Bitetto, who is from the United States, isolated again for another 14 days when coming to Winnipeg.

Jets head coach Paul Maurice said there were no concerns about his return, adding the team was happy to have him back.

"We missed him here in camp because it's unusual in the sense it's just practices. I mean we are scrimmaging, but it's not real and you need those guys on those tougher days and it was a grinder here today, with five straight days on the ice. So having him around made for a few laughs, it was good," said Maurice.

The Jets are going to have the day off on Friday and are expected to practice Saturday before heading to Edmonton on Sunday.

The Jets will be playing the Calgary Flames in the qualifying round in Edmonton, with game one going on Aug. 1.