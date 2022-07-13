Winnipeg Jets sign goaltender David Rittich to one-year, US$900,000 deal

WINNIPEG -

The Winnipeg Jets have signed David Rittich to a one-year, US$900,000 contract to back up star goaltender Connor Hellebuyck.

Rittich appeared in 17 games with the Nashville Predators in 2021-22, posting a record of 6-3-4 with a 3.57 goals-against average and a .886 save percentage.

The 29-year-old from Jihlava, Czech Republic, has a career record of 70-44-20 with a 2.93 GAA and a .904 save percentage over five seasons with Calgary, Toronto and Nashville.

His best season came with the Flames in 2018-19 when he had a 27-9-5 mark with a 2.61 GAA and a .911 save percentage.

Rittich goes from backing up one workhorse goaltender to another. Nashville's Juuse Saros made 67 appearances last season, while Hellebuyck saw action in 66.

Winnipeg was in need of a backup after Eric Comrie signed a two-year deal with Buffalo.

Comrie was 10-5-1 with a 2.58 GAA and .920 save percentage backing up Hellebuyck last season.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 13, 2022.