Winnipeg Jets sign goaltender David Rittich to one-year, US$900,000 deal

Winnipeg Jets sign goaltender David Rittich to one-year, US$900,000 deal

Nashville Predators goaltender David Rittich blocks a shot during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Florida Panthers, Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) Nashville Predators goaltender David Rittich blocks a shot during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Florida Panthers, Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

'A very difficult decision': PM Trudeau defends returning Russia-Germany pipeline turbines

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is defending Canada's decision to grant a Canadian company a two-year exemption to federal sanctions, allowing them to return turbines from a Russian pipeline that supplies natural gas to Germany. The prime minister said that while it was 'a very difficult decision,' Russia is trying to 'weaponize energy as a way of creating division amongst the allies.'

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island