WINNIPEG -- A 55-year-old man from Winnipeg has died following a motorcycle collision in Whiteshell Provincial Park Sunday afternoon.

Falcon Lake RCMP responded to the collision, which occurred on Highway 44, north of Highway 312 in the park, at approximately 3 p.m.

According to RCMP, a group of motorcycles were travelling west on Highway 44 when one rider lost control and went into the ditch.

The driver died while being transported to hospital. STARS Air Ambulance was called in to transport the man to hospital.

The collision remains under investigation, but speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors, RCMP said.

-With files from CTV's Stephanie Tsicos.