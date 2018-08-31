

CTV Winnipeg





A 34-year-old Winnipeg man is dead after an ATV he was riding rolled over, killing him.

The accident happened on Aug. 25 around 8:30 p.m. one block south of Dawson Road and Highway 302 in Richer, Man., according to a press release from the Manitoba RCMP.

The man was found in a ditch, unconscious and with serious injuries. He was taken to a Winnipeg hospital with life-threatening injuries. He succumbed to his injuries on Monday, Aug. 27.

Police said the man was not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.