WINNIPEG -- There was something different about a market held at Churchill Park United Church Saturday. The twist? All the vendors are kids.

Anna Hunter, one of the organizers and a parent to two kids that participated, said this is a great way for children to learn about how to become an entrepreneur.

“How do you source your materials, how to you price the items you’re selling, how do you create something that other people want to buy?” she said. “These are all the questions that these kids are thinking about.”

The market was created by the Earth Explorers Homeschool Group, which is made up of several homeschooling families. Many parents in the group are entrepreneurs and they decided to create an opportunity for their kids to try it out for themselves.

The market has since been opened up to all youth.

In order to participate kids between the ages of 5 and 18 need to apply with a booth idea.

“We really want youth to experience the process of being involved in a market like this, just like the rest of us experience it,” said Hunter.

All the kids come up with their product or service ideas themselves. Though a couple have some help producing them.

“Obviously with some of your younger participants there’s more parental assistance,” said Hunter. “But everything is youth made, created or derived.”

Liz Thompson was one of the kids with a booth this year. She sold beeswax wrappers, produce bags, and Epsom salts.

“I heard about the sea turtles and a couple other animals that are getting endangered due to single-use plastics,” she said. “We’re trying to stop single-use plastics.”

Other products sold at this market included scrunchies, popcorn, paintings, baking, and slime.

This was the third youth Entrepreneur Market. Hunter said there will be another one held next November.