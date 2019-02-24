A Winnipeg nurse is speaking out about concerns over patient access to 24 hour pharmacies in the city.

Shoppers Drug Mart is in the process of eliminating overnight hours at five Winnipeg locations.

Faced with the flu about two years ago, Claire Blomeley ended up in emergency.

The doctor gave her a prescription for a puffer and medication before being discharged at 1 a.m., which she picked it up at a 24 hour Shoppers Drug Mart.

"Awful. I was feeling like, I need these medications. They did make me feel better but I needed to take them right away,” she said.

Owner Loblaw Companies Limited said in a statement to CTV News Wednesday, after-hour demand has been so low it’s not practical to continue operating around the clock.

Already two locations have closed overnight. Three others are set to follow.

Blomeley is also a nurse in the recovery room at Health Sciences Centre.

The reduced hours got her thinking.

"What's available for people in the middle of the night. If they are being discharged or even something over the counter,” Blomeley said.

“We don't have any locations operating for 24 hours in Winnipeg. We continually assess our business decisions based on customer feedback, said Rexall communications and corporate relations director Natalie Gokchenian in an email to CTV News Sunday.

Staff at Costo and Walmart told CTV News its pharmacies in Winnipeg are not open 24 hours.

Half a dozen pharmacies contacted by CTV News say they're only aware of the remaining Shoppers being open 24 hour service.

WINNIPEG REGIONAL HEALTH AUTHORITY REACTS

In light of the decision to reduce hours, the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority said in a statement to CTV News it won't be making any changes to its current practices or producers at this time.

“Any medications required at the time of treatment within the Emergency Department/Urgent Care are provided as part of the patient’s treatment. While the majority of prescriptions can be filled when pharmacies open at 8 a.m., our staff will provide guidance to patients who are being discharged,” said WRHA spokesperson Cory Kolt.

“In rare instances, ED/UC staff will provide a small supply of medication to be taken between the time of discharge and the pharmacy opening hours. However, it should be noted that our ED/UC’s should not be viewed as substitution for getting prescriptions filled after pharmacy hours,” Kolt added.

He also said pharmacies do not dispense medications to the general public or to patients being discharged from the ED/urgent care or inpatient units.

Blomeley believes patients could be frustrated.

"You're feeling sick enough that you went to emergency room, you're feeling pretty darn sick and you go and get one dose in the morning and get up at 8 in the morning and fill a prescription,” Blomeley said.

NEW HOURS AT SHOPPERS DRUG MART

Southdale Square and Mountain and McPhillips locations have already transitioned.

Staff at the Pembina Village and South Park store said it’s open overnight Sunday.

Hours going forward will be 8 a.m. to midnight.

Shoppers Drug Marts in Osborne Village and St. James will reduce hours April 22.