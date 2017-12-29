

CTV Winnipeg





The Winnipeg Police Service said it stopped 332 vehicles during the fourth week of its annual holiday check stop program and made eight arrests related to impaired driving.

Police said the highest blood alcohol content measured during week four was three times the legal limit.

Police also administered 21 road-side breath tests, of which one was a fail and three led to warnings with 72-hour driver’s license suspensions.

Officers also made one other criminal arrest during check stops, and handed out ten traffic tickets.

In its summary of the check stop numbers, Winnipeg police said impaired driving is the top criminal cause of death in Canada.