The Winnipeg Police Service has arrested a second suspect in connection to a fatal shooting at Bar Italia in spring.

Officers said on Monday afternoon they took Joshua Lucien Peter Turner, 24, into custody in the 400 block of Balmoral Street. In July the WPS said he was wanted in connection to the death of Noel Talingdan and the attempted murder of a 28-year-old woman on May 29 in the 700 block of Corydon Avenue.

Turner has been charged with first degree murder, attempt to commit murder using a firearm and two counts of failure to comply with a probation order.

He is in custody.