Two people were rushed to hospital following an early morning shooting downtown Thursday.



Police said a call came in just after 2 a.m. to an apartment in the 100 block of Hargrave Street.



One man was sent to hospital in critical condition after being shot in the lower body. Police said he has since been upgraded to stable.



Police were also on scene down the block at St. Mary Avenue and Hargrave Street in relation to this incident.



A woman was taken to hospital in stable condition.



Police said no arrests have been made at this time.