WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police are investigating a serious assault that left one man in hospital in critical condition.

Winnipeg police told CTV News officers were called to a home in the 1600 block of Burrows Avenue around 1:43 p.m. on Tuesday, responding to a 'serious assault.'

A police cruiser and the police service’s identification unit vehicle were seen outside of the home a day later on Wednesday afternoon.

Winnipeg police remain on the scene of a "serious incident" in the 1600 block of Burrows Avenue on Dec. 30, 2020 (CTV News Photo Jamie Dowsett)

Police said a man was taken to hospital in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

-with files from CTV's Charles Lefebvre