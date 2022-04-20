Winnipeg police investigating suspicious death after man dies in fire
Officers with the Winnipeg Police Service are investigating what they describe as a suspicious death after a man died in a fire.
Around 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday, police responded to the fire at a two-storey home in the 600 block of Flora Avenue.
A man was found dead inside.
Police officers are investigating this as a suspicious death, and ask anyone with information to contact the homicide unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.
