Winnipeg police investigating suspicious death after man dies in fire

Officers with the Winnipeg Police Service are investigating what they describe as a suspicious death after a man died in a fire.

Around 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday, police responded to the fire at a two-storey home in the 600 block of Flora Avenue.

A man was found dead inside.

Police officers are investigating this as a suspicious death, and ask anyone with information to contact the homicide unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.