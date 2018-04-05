Winnipeg police gave members of the public a glimpse of first moments of life for its newest canine recruits Thursday.

In a video shared to social media, a pile of puppies can be seen nursing and nuzzling their mother Veyda, who is a current police service dog.

Police said Veyda began labour at 3:30 a.m. Thursday. Up to four puppies can be seen in parts of the video, and more are expected.

Staff with the police public information office said the puppies are being bred for service, but not all may end up being suited to the work, and they will have to be assessed at an older age.

Police said the dogs' father, Hector, another police service dog, “Anxiously awaits meeting the puppies.”