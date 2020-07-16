WINNIPEG -- The City of Winnipeg has completed its adult nuisance mosquito fogging for the year.

The city said it was able to finish the scheduled areas, noting on Wednesday the adulticiding factor analysis (AFA) level dropped from high to medium.

It said on Wednesday, the city-wide average for the adult mosquito trap count was 15, but all quadrants were well below 100.

All property owners are encouraged to get rid of any standing water on their properties by doing one of the following: dumping it, draining it, covering it, filling it, or treating it.

Winnipeggers can sign up for an automated phone and email notification system to receive updates on adult mosquito control programs. They can also sign up for a 90-metre buffer zone, so their property is exempt from any adult nuisance mosquito control programs.