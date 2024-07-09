Winnipeg's rainy weather posing mosquito control challenges
The recent rainy weather in Winnipeg has been posing some challenges for the city’s mosquito control program.
According to a statement from the City of Winnipeg, staff has been working hard to keep the mosquito population at a tolerable level, and without this hard work, the population would be much larger.
As of Monday, Winnipeg’s mosquito rating system is at medium, which means the current percent of nuisance adult mosquitoes will potentially increase. It also means the current status and stage of adult mosquito generation at large is increasing.
Winnipeg said it’s ready to fog for adult mosquitoes; however, the way it fogs in the future will need to change as it running low on the chemical used for fogging and can’t get anymore.
The city is now looking into alternative options for fogging for future years.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Green Party deputy leader stepping down for 'personal reasons'
Green Party Deputy Leader Jonathan Pedneault has announced he is stepping down, citing personal reasons.
How a new incubator is supercharging women-focused health startups in Canada
Experts say opportunities for innovation in women's health care exist in Canada, but investment in research and business is not where it needs to be. Here's how Femtech Canada, an organization launched earlier this year, is helping to close the gender gap in health care.
5 things to know as Canada meets Argentina in 'David vs. Goliath' Copa semifinal
After a dramatic win over Venezuela in the Copa America quarterfinal, the Canadian men’s soccer team takes on Argentina in a David versus Goliath semifinal on Tuesday night.
Trudeau to attend NATO leaders' summit as Russia escalates aggression toward Ukraine
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be gathering with NATO leaders today to mark the 75th anniversary of the defensive alliance as Russia escalates its aggression towards Ukraine.
Mayor of town where Munro lived would 'consider' amending monument honouring her
The mayor of the municipality where Alice Munro lived for much of her adult life says he would 'consider' amending the monument to the celebrated writer outside the public library in Clinton, Ont., although he does not personally support such a move.
Manitoba RCMP arrest 7 in child exploitation investigation
The RCMP has arrested seven people and laid 65 charges in connection to a child exploitation and human trafficking investigation.
How much more likely was Eastern Canada's heat wave because of climate change?
Federal officials are set to say how much more likely Eastern Canada's heat wave was because of human-caused climate change.
Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet are officially divorced
Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet are officially divorced. A Los Angeles County judge's dissolution of the marriage of the two actors, who had already been separated for years, took effect Tuesday.
Kyiv mourns as rescuers sift piles of rubble at a children's hospital hit by a Russian missile
Rescuers searched the rubble at a children's hospital Tuesday for more dead and wounded, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, a day Russian missiles slammed into the facility and cities across the country in a massive daytime barrage. The death toll from the strikes rose to 42, officials said.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Regina
-
City of Regina officially proclaims 'Country Thunder Saskatchewan Week'
Regina Mayor Sandra Masters took the step of officially proclaiming July 10-16 as Country Thunder Saskatchewan Week in celebration of the long running music festival.
-
Federal Court agrees to stop CRA from garnishing Sask. account over unpaid carbon tax — for now
An injunction blocking the Canadian Revenue Agency (CRA) from garnishing Saskatchewan's bank account has been successful, according to the province.
-
Struble disappearance unsolved 20 years later
Tuesday marks 20 years since Estevan's Courtney Struble went missing without a trace.
Saskatoon
-
Bombs found planted in rural Sask. mailboxes are modified fireworks: RCMP
Officers from the Saskatoon RCMP detachment say they believe someone is leaving bombs in rural mailboxes.
-
First heat wave declared in Saskatchewan and across the west
It looks like Saskatchewan is moving into the first heat wave of the year.
-
Fundraiser in place for funeral of two boys killed in Sask. highway crash
A fundraiser is underway to cover the funeral costs after a two-vehicle crash that killed a woman and two young boys, and sent their grandmother to hospital on Friday.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton hiker missing in Kananaskis Country: RCMP
Turner Valley RCMP are looking for the public's help to find an Edmonton man who went missing in Kananaskis Country last week.
-
Leduc city council overturns decision to establish emergency winter shelter
Leduc's city council has rescinded its decision two weeks ago to approve a winter emergency shelter.
-
'No one's happy': Multiple construction projects create headaches for Edmonton drivers
Construction work on the Yellowhead started in 2019, but the pylons are still up in 2024. It's just one of many major infrastructure projects underway in Edmonton right now.
Calgary
-
'Unplanned thermal generation outage' among issues leading to AESO grid alert
The Alberta Electric System Operator declared a grid alert for the province on Monday evening, with officials saying a number of faults led to the bulletin.
-
Grizzly bears back in crosshairs as Alberta lifts hunting ban in select cases
Alberta’s government is allowing targeted hunts on 'problem' grizzly bears after a nearly 20-year ban on hunting the threatened species.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Heat warnings expanded as 14 Alberta locations set new records Monday
A strong ridge of high pressure sitting over the western portion of Canada and the U.S. has prompted heat warnings as dangerously hot temperatures persist.
Toronto
-
LCBO scraps plan to open 5 stores to bar and restaurant owners for one day
The LCBO says it has scrapped a plan to temporarily reopen five stores to allow bar and restaurant owners to buy alcohol amid the ongoing strike after the Crown corporation said the union threatened to picket at these locations.
-
Strong oversight needed to avoid 'blank cheque' approach to new ferries, councillors say as cost balloons
Toronto needs to move at full steam to replace its aging ferry fleet, but some councillors are expressing concern that the cost of the ferries has been growing quickly and could continue to balloon.
-
Hurricane Beryl remnants to arrive in the GTA. Here is when the rain starts
The remnants of Hurricane Beryl will arrive in the GTA overnight, with heavy downpours expected to persist well into Wednesday.
Ottawa
-
Driver killed following single-vehicle rollover in Ottawa's south end
Ottawa paramedics say one person is dead after a single-vehicle rollover on Monday night in the city's south end.
-
Pair arrested after car gets stuck on Gatineau, Que. golf course while fleeing police
Two people are facing a laundry list of charges after their vehicle got stuck on a Gatineau golf course while trying to flee from police.
-
Speed limit to increase on Hwy. 416, sections of Hwy. 401 to 110 km/h on Friday
The speed limit will increase along Highway 416 south of Ottawa and on sections of Highway 401 in eastern Ontario on Friday.
Montreal
-
Ex-Quebec junior hockey players jailed for sexual assault of teen at hotel in 2021
Two former Quebec junior hockey players were handed prison sentences Monday for sexually assaulting a minor at a hotel in June 2021 in the aftermath of a Victoriaville Tigres championship celebration.
-
2 arrested after collision takes down Hydro-Quebec pylon, cuts power to thousands on South Shore
Two people have been arrested after a collision on Montreal's South Shore caused an electrical pylon to collapse, cutting power to 88,000 Hydro-Quebec customers.
-
Workers on strike at Granby Zoo, but park remains open
Some 130 workers at Granby Zoo made good on their threat by going on strike Tuesday morning, denouncing the slow pace of negotiations to renew their collective agreement. The popular Eastern Townships park is still open to visitors, however.
Atlantic
-
Heat warnings continue for most of the Maritimes for second day in a row
Heat warnings continue to blanket most of the Maritimes for the second day in a row.
-
CFIA recalls brands of almond, cashew, coconut and oat milk due to Listeria concerns
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says numerous Silk and Great Value brand plant-based refrigerated beverages are being recalled due to Listeria concerns.
-
27-year-old man dead after ATV crash in Cape Breton
A 27-year-old man is dead after an ATV crash in Cape Breton on Sunday.
Vancouver
-
B.C. heat wave: 24 more temperature records broken
Two dozen additional daily maximum temperature records were broken across B.C. Monday as the province swelters under a heat wave.
-
Serious crash closes Highway 7 near Agassiz, B.C.
A serious crash has closed a stretch of highway near Agassiz, B.C., investigators say.
-
Surrey food bank collects 384.5 tonnes of donations in a single day
To celebrate its fourth anniversary in Surrey, the Guru Nanak Food Bank set itself a lofty goal: collect so many food donations, it would break a record.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. heat wave: High temperatures remain in forecast after record-breaking weekend
Heat is expected to persist in B.C. through the start of the week after some parts of the province saw record-breaking temperatures over the weekend.
-
Victoria Pride parade re-routed due to protest, but no 'significant' incidents reported
A group of pro-Palestinian protesters interrupted the Victoria Pride Parade over the weekend, forcing authorities to re-route the procession.
-
B.C. ship and dock foremen ordered to rescind strike notice
A 72-hour strike notice served by members of the union representing ship and dock foremen in B.C. violated Canada’s labour code and must be rescinded, a federal tribunal ruled Sunday.
Kelowna
-
B.C. buyers who backed out of home purchase ordered to pay more than $350K in damages
Would-be homebuyers who backed out of a deal to purchase a B.C. property in a hot real estate market have been ordered to pay the seller the difference between what they offered and what he was able to sell the home for when the market cooled.
-
Dive team called in after man drowns in Okanagan Lake, Kelowna RCMP say
Mounties in Kelowna say they're investigating a drowning in Okanagan Lake that occurred near the downtown marina early Saturday morning.
-
'Elaborate' B.C. fraud scheme involved impersonating corporate security and police, Kelowna RCMP say
Mounties in Kelowna are warning the public after a local resident fell victim to an "elaborate" fraud last week.
N.L.
-
Pro-Palestinian protesters return to N.L. campus after police dismantle encampment
Protesters returned to Memorial University in St. John's, N.L., on Monday, days after police dismantled a pro-Palestinian encampment on campus and arrested three students.
-
Church must pay $104 million to victims of historical abuse in Newfoundland
The Roman Catholic Church has been ordered to pay settlements totalling $104 million to 292 survivors of historical abuse in Newfoundland and Labrador, including those at the now infamous Mount Cashel orphanage in St. John's.
-
Human remains backlog still in Newfoundland garage after months of outcry
Opposition parties in Newfoundland and Labrador say they’re growing frustrated at the decision by health officials to move freezers of unclaimed human remains into an underground hospital parking garage.
Northern Ontario
-
New map shows 2,300 Ontario locations where you can still buy alcohol during LCBO strike
The Ontario government says it is helping Ontario residents navigate the ongoing LCBO strike by launching a new, interactive map of retail booze outlets across the province as LCBO locations remain closed.
-
Ex-Quebec junior hockey players jailed for sexual assault of teen at hotel in 2021
Two former Quebec junior hockey players were handed prison sentences Monday for sexually assaulting a minor at a hotel in June 2021 in the aftermath of a Victoriaville Tigres championship celebration.
-
Sudbury, Ont., city councillor faces Election Act charges
A Sudbury committee has decided that Ward 11 Coun. Bill Leduc should face legal action over “apparent contraventions of the campaign finance rules” that took place during Leduc’s re-election campaign in 2022.
Barrie
-
Strange vandalism will cost business $120,000 in damages
Grey Bruce police are investigating two cases of mischief on Sideroad 30 in Chatsworth.
-
Barrie firefighters kept busy with two car fires on Highway 400
Two cars on Barrie's section of Highway 400 occurred within two hours of each other.
-
Downtown Barrie hosts inaugural Butter Tart Festival
Mark your calendar and prepare your sweet tooth for the inaugural Butter Tart Festival in downtown Barrie this Saturday.
Kitchener
-
Remnants of Beryl could cause heavy rain in southern Ontario
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for most of southern Ontario, warning residents of the potential for heavy rain as the remnants of Hurricane Beryl move through the area.
-
Guelph, Ont. wrestling fan’s WWE dream comes true after accessible seating mix-up
A wrestling fan from Guelph, Ont. says Saturday was a day he will never forget, after attending WWE’s Money in the Bank event.
-
'Personal belongings' located with kayak as OPP continue search in Lake Huron
Police have not confirmed the identity of a person they a re looking for but have said if officers locate someone, that information will be released when it's appropriate.
London
-
'Personal belongings' located with kayak as OPP continue search in Lake Huron
Police have not confirmed the identity of a person they a re looking for but have said if officers locate someone, that information will be released when it's appropriate.
-
Industrial fire breaks out at local cannabis growing facility
An industrial fire east of the city saw Evelyn at Heritage Road shut down to combat the blaze. The fire at JC Green Cannabis on Evelyn Drive, and broke out earlier this evening.
-
Remnants of 'Beryl' expected in London area
A heavy rainfall warning is in effect for all of southwestern Ontario on Wednesday and Thursday – that’s due to remnants of hurricane Beryl, which could bring between 20 and 40 mm of rainfall per hour at times.