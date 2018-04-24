A Winnipeg woman is hoping she can reunite a family with precious mementos found scattered in the Exchange District.

Trish Wuttunee said she was walking behind the Fairmont Hotel Sunday afternoon, when she came across what looked like a scattered collection of scrapbooking supplies.

“I was going to leave it be, but then I saw some photo negatives on the ground, and when I went and picked them up, I realized they were two pictures of children, including a baby in a Jolly Jumper,” said Wuttunee.

She started picking up the pieces and putting them together, when she found a drawing.

“I came across a page that looked like a young child had drawn for their dad, and so I figured this might be important to some young child.”

Wuttunee posted her findings online in hopes of attracting the rightful owner.

“I have children, and I know if I had lost photos or negatives or memories, that it would be important to me,” she said.

Wuttunee said the person who claims it must be able to identify what colour the plastic folder is that was holding everything.