WINNIPEG -- Winnipegger Joey Funk is waiting in a long line of cars as far as the eye can see.

Funk needs a COVID-19 test, so along with his family, they inch along at the drive-thru site in Selkirk.

He said the one on Main Street in Winnipeg appeared longer.

“The lineup was three blocks long on Main Street before getting off Main Street. So we figured we’d try our chances here,” said Funk.

Once he arrived in Selkirk he was told the wait would be between two and three hours.

“They said we could have a better chance of going up to Eriksdale or Pine Falls testing sites. That was a non-starter for us.”

With long waits in the city, people are going outside of the Perimeter Highway for tests.

Dr. Brent Roussin, the province's chief provincial public health officer was asked if people should travel for a test.

“We don’t have specific advice on that. What we want to do, what the plan is, we’re well along. That plan is to not have those barriers.”

Those barriers are lengthy lines and Health Minister Cameron Friesen said that’s being addressed.

“We’re moving very rapidly to add screening sites,” said Friesen.

Selkirk Mayor Larry Johannson said he has no concerns about people with symptoms coming from Winnipeg for a test as long as they follow the rules.

He is worried about people coming from the Interlake area because they have cases and are not under code orange protocols like Winnipeg and Selkirk.

“People are coming in and out, I know the north is affected so I think it would be a great idea to put them under orange, everybody under orange,” said Johannson

Johannson also wants to see more testing sites, and so does Joey Funk.

Funk said for safety sake, he’s not making any stops to and from Selkirk.

“Do what we can to protect the public,” said Funk.