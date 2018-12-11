Featured
Woman charged with manslaughter following man’s death in Oxford House
Police said around 2:45 a.m. on Monday they received a report that a 45-year-old man was stabbed at an Oxford House home. (File image)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Tuesday, December 11, 2018 5:47PM CST
The RCMP in Oxford House, Man. have charged a 38-year-old woman with manslaughter after a man died following a stabbing.
Police said around 2:45 a.m. on Monday they received a report that a 45-year-old man was stabbed at an Oxford House home.
The victim was taken in stable condition to the Oxford House Nursing Station, but later died at 9:45 a.m.
Cecilia Bradburn has been charged with manslaughter and is in custody. She is set to appear in court on Thursday in Thompson, Man.
The investigation continues.