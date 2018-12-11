

CTV Winnipeg





The RCMP in Oxford House, Man. have charged a 38-year-old woman with manslaughter after a man died following a stabbing.

Police said around 2:45 a.m. on Monday they received a report that a 45-year-old man was stabbed at an Oxford House home.

The victim was taken in stable condition to the Oxford House Nursing Station, but later died at 9:45 a.m.

Cecilia Bradburn has been charged with manslaughter and is in custody. She is set to appear in court on Thursday in Thompson, Man.

The investigation continues.