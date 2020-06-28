WINNIPEG -- A 56-year-old woman is dead after her quad crashed into a barricade on Saturday.

At 4:00 p.m., Steinbach RCMP received a report of an off-road vehicle collision that occurred in Reynolds Ponds, located approximately 16 kilometres north-east of Richer, in the RM of Reynolds.

Officers believe the woman, from Winnipeg, was operating a quad on one of the roadways when she collided with a barricade.

The woman was pronounced dead on scene.

RCMP continue to investigate.