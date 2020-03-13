WINNIPEG -- A woman is dead following a collision Friday morning involving a Winnipeg Transit bus and a pedestrian.

In a news release, Winnipeg Police say the crash happened around 7:30 a.m. in the area of Portage Avenue and Colony Street.

The woman was taken to hospital in critical condition, where she died from her injuries.

The Winnipeg Police Traffic Division is investigating. Investigators are looking for anyone who witnessed the crash to call 204-986-7085 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

- with files from Kayla Rosen