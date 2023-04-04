Woman's body found in Winnipeg landfill: police

WARNING: The details in this article may be disturbing to some viewers.

Winnipeg police say a woman's body has been found in a city landfill.

Insp. Shawn Pike of the major crimes division said at 3 p.m. on Monday, staff at the Brady Landfill reported that a body had been found at an active area of the facility. The area was closed off and police responded, confirming a body had been found.

Police identified the woman as 33-year-old Linda Mary Beardy. Police said she was from the Lake St. Martin area, but had been living in Winnipeg recently. Pike said Beardy was not considered to be a missing person prior to her body being found.

This news comes amid ongoing calls to search the Brady Landfill and the Prairie Green Landfill for the remains of four Indigenous women killed by alleged serial killer Jeremy Skibicki.

However, Pike said police do not believe this most recent discovery is related.

"I can confirm at this time we have no information to suggest that there are any other victims or that this investigation is related to any previous incidents," Pike said.

He said the entire Brady Landfill is on an operational pause as the police identification unit works at the scene. CTV News has found a police car blocking the road to Brady Landfill.

Pike said police do not believe the Beardy's body had been in the landfill very long, based on the information investigators have found so far.

"In fact, from what I can tell from the information we are getting, is that from the time that these remains were left at or located at the Brady Landfill was probably a matter of a couple hours," he said.

Pike said he could not comment on cause of death, but said the homicide unit is now investigating.

"If anyone feels they have any information, no matter how small, please reach out to us and give us a chance to follow up," he said.

There is a support line available for those impacted by missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and LGBTQ2S+ people: 1-844-413-6649.

Additional mental-health and community-based emotional support and cultural services are also available through the federal government.

This is a developing news story. More to come.