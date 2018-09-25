

CTV Winnipeg





A male youth has been charged with second degree murder in connection with the death of a senior.

On Sunday around 2:15 a.m. police went to the 400 block of Redwood Avenue for an assault happening in front of a home. Officers said the assault was in progress when they arrived.

The victim, a 73-year-old man, was taken to hospital in critical condition with serious upper-body injuries.

A male youth was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and two counts of failure to comply with sentence. He also faces a number of charges in connection with other incidents that include robbery with a firearm and possession of a weapon.

On Monday the victim died while in hospital.

As a result of the death, the male youth has been charged with second degree murder. He is in custody.