WINNIPEG -- The Assiniboine Park Zoo will be one of the facilities that close down under the province's new restrictions that are set to take effect on Thursday.

The Assiniboine Park Conservancy said the zoo will close on Thursday, Nov. 12, along with the gift store.

The art gallery at The Pavilion and the indoor dining area the Park Café will remain closed, as they shut down on Nov. 2.

Educational and recreational programs will also be cancelled or moved online.

"These temporary closures and cancellations will remain in place for the duration of the new public health orders," the conservancy said in an emailed release.

The English Garden, Leo Mol Sculpture Garden, Park greenspace, and public washrooms at the Riley Family Duck Pond shelter will stay open and visitors are being reminded to follow health orders.

"Essential Park and Zoo staff will continue working on site to maintain, protect, and secure Park and Zoo facilities and ensure the ongoing care of all animals and plants."

It said it will continue to do its part to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and looks forward to seeing visitors again when it is safe to do so.