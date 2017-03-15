New findings from a roadside survey on drug use by drivers could help with legislative changes and future enforcement efforts in Manitoba.

The survey, conducted by Prairie Research Associates in September 2016 for Manitoba Public Insurance, found one in 10 drivers tested positive for drugs.

Of the 1,230 drivers tested, 124 tested positive for some form of drug, MPI said Wednesday in a news release.

The survey found 53 per cent of drivers with drugs in their systems tested positive for cannabis, 31 per cent for cocaine, 12 per cent for opioids and two per cent for benzodiazepines and amphetamines, or methamphetamines.

22 per cent of drivers tested positive for more than one drug.

Crown services minister Ron Schuler said the results will help with messaging related to the dangers of using drugs and alcohol while driving and will provide “a baseline from which (the government) will measure the effects of both legislative changes and future enforcement efforts.”

2.4 per cent of drivers produce a blood alcohol concentration of greater than nil.

MPI said that suggests drivers are making responsible decisions not to drink and drive.

The roadside survey was conducted in Winnipeg, Brandon, Steinbach, Portage la Prairie and Thompson.

1,706 drivers were surveyed, and 1,230 drivers agreed to provide breath and saliva samples, which were immediately destroyed following testing.