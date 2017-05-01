Featured
1 taken to hospital in critical condition after Wilkes Ave. crash
CTV Winnipeg
Published Monday, May 1, 2017 7:33AM CST
Last Updated Monday, May 1, 2017 10:20AM CST
Winnipeg police said a person was taken to hospital after an early morning collision between a semi-truck and an SUV.
Officers were called to the scene just before 4:50 a.m. Monday.
Police said a semi-truck and an SUV collided at Wilkes Ave. and Harstone Rd.
The lone occupant of the SUV was taken to hospital in critical condition, but they have since been upgraded to stable.
An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 204-986-6222.
