A teen has been charged with aggravated assault after a stabbing Saturday evening.

Winnipeg police said around 5 p.m. officers responded to an apartment suite in the 100 block of Cathedral Avenue where they found a 17-year-old suffering stab wounds to the upper part of his body.

Police said the 17-year-old was taken to hospital in critical condition but has since been upgraded to guarded condition.

Investigators believe the two teens were socializing at the residence when a dispute occurred escalating to the stabbing.

A 14-year-old boy has been charged with aggravated assault.