2 charged in death of fellow Stony Mountain inmate
RCMP said they were informed on Feb. 21 that an inmate was seriously assaulted the previous day. He was taken to hospital in critical condition. (File Image)
Published Wednesday, February 22, 2017 4:55PM CST
Last Updated Friday, March 24, 2017 10:05AM CST
Two Manitoba men have been charged in connection with the homicide of a 50-year-old Stony Mountain Correctional Institution inmate.
RCMP said they were informed on Feb. 21 that an inmate was seriously assaulted the previous day. He was taken to hospital in critical condition.
Mounties said the inmate died of his injuries on March 3.
Carl Jessie Klyne, 23, of Swan River, Man. and Tristan Storm Fisher, 20, from Selkirk, Man. are both charged with second degree murder.
Both accused were also inmates at the institution, police said.
Klyne was previously charged with second degree murder in the Jan. 18 death of a 90-year-old man from Swan River.
An investigation is ongoing.
