Two Manitoba men have been charged in connection with the homicide of a 50-year-old Stony Mountain Correctional Institution inmate.

RCMP said they were informed on Feb. 21 that an inmate was seriously assaulted the previous day. He was taken to hospital in critical condition.

Mounties said the inmate died of his injuries on March 3.

Carl Jessie Klyne, 23, of Swan River, Man. and Tristan Storm Fisher, 20, from Selkirk, Man. are both charged with second degree murder.

Both accused were also inmates at the institution, police said.

Klyne was previously charged with second degree murder in the Jan. 18 death of a 90-year-old man from Swan River.

An investigation is ongoing.