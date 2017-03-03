CTV News has learned that 21 asylum seekers have crossed the United States-Canada border in Emerson early Friday morning.

This week around 45 people have crossed the border in the Manitoba town, according to a source.

The federal public safety minister is expected this weekend to visit the area, which has seen dozens of people crossing illegally into Canada.

Ralph Goodale is making the trip Saturday to observe what's happening on the ground in Emerson, Man.

Goodale is expected to meet and thank local officials who played a major role assisting the more than one hundred people who have arrived in the small community since the start of the year, as well has hundreds before that.

On Thursday, border security officials said some 435 people had crossed illegally into Canada at several different points since Jan. 1, most of them with plans to ask for asylum.

Amid calls for stepped-up enforcement along the border, Goodale has said existing resources were being shifted around as required.

Still, communities affected by the influx have also been asking for more support to help cope with the influx of newcomers. Earlier this week, United Way Winnipeg launched a website to raise funds.

Fellow Liberal cabinet minister Jim Carr, the minister responsible for Manitoba, is expected to accompany Goodale in Emerson.

Pallister's letter to PM Trudeau on refugee claimants by CTVWinnipeg on Scribd