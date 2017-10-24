

An early morning fire in the West End sent 3 people to hospital.

Winnipeg police said around 5:30 a.m. emergency crews were called to a working fire in the 500 block of Simcoe Street.

Police said the fire started inside one home and spread to a neighbour’s home.

Two males and one woman were taken to hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

A cat was also pulled from the fire, but died from its injuries.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

Police said the investigation has been handed over to members of the Major Crimes Unitand Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service investigators.

